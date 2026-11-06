Hidden price tag of domestic violence in Estonia far exceeds reported cases

The human cost of domestic violence can't be measured in money, but even its annual economic toll in Estonia is nearly triple the cost attributed to reported cases alone.

A recent study by the Foresight Center found that domestic violence (DV) costs Estonian society an estimated €273 million a year at the conservative end, nearly three times the €94 million attributed to cases reported to the police.

Foresight Center expert Kaupo Koppel said 80 percent of domestic violence cases go unreported, meaning the full economic and social impact is much greater.

"This means that the costs incurred by organizations that deal with the consequences of domestic violence directly account for only a small proportion of total societal costs," he said.

Victims' health and livelihoods, he added, bear the brunt of even the economic damage of DV.

Several agencies spending millions

The largest cost is physical and psychological harm to victims, estimated at €122 million a year when unreported cases are included.

Healthcare costs reach an estimated €59 million, including €49 million in medical costs, while lost productivity and other economic damage account for another €38 million.

The state also spends millions responding to domestic violence. The Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) bore €13.6 million in DV-related costs last year, while the Social Insurance Board (SKA) and its agencies spent €11.8 million.

A further €3.6 million goes annually to services that deal directly with DV, including victim support, support centers and violence prevention.

'Much of this could be prevented'

While significant amounts of money are currently being spent annually on the consequences of DV, Koppel says a more proactive approach could reduce both the human and economic toll.

"Much of this harm could be prevented," he emphasized.

The Foresight Center expert said identifying DV earlier and preventing recurring could spare people from suffering as well as reduce the costs otherwise borne by Estonia's healthcare system, social welfare system and labor market.

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