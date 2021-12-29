Firearms permit applications by appointment only from New Year

PPA badge (picture is illustrative).
PPA badge (picture is illustrative). Source: PPA
Applying for firearms or other weapons-related permits at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) service points will be appointment-only, from the new year.

The new rule comes into effect on January 3, and an appointment can be booked here, or in person at a PPA station, or on the PPA's self-service site here – the latter requires an Estonian ID Card, or EU eID, SMART or Mobile-ID authentication.

A medical certificate, sports certificate and/or a hunting cerificate are also must-have documentation.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

