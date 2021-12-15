Estonian police send 'black Christmas cards' to serial traffic offenders

More than 700 serial offenders have received "black Christmas cards" from Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) which feature a warning about the consequences of dangerous driving.

In total, 761 cards were sent out and the PPA said 648 recipients had committed four or more traffic offenses. For the first time, cards were also sent to 113 people who had been issued 10 or more warnings by speed cameras.

The majority of recipients fell into the 22-31 age category, have basic education, and are Estonian citizens. Drivers were mostly men, but 56 women were also sent a card.

Drivers mostly commit speeding offenses, other traffic violations or drove unroadworthy vehicles.

The PPA's leading law enforcement officer Sirle Loigo said the statistics are worrying because speeding has become a social norm in Estonia and it is not taken seriously.

"With the black card we are reminding drivers that speeding is one of the main causes of accidents with serious consequences," she said, adding the benefits of speeding do not "outweigh the serious or irreversible consequences".

The PPA gave several examples of serial offenders in 2021.

A man born in 2002 collected the most traffic offense this year, totaling 22. They include driving without a license and while under the influence of alcohol.

Another man born in 1966 was issued with 147 speeding fines.

This year, 57 repeat offenders caused 64 traffic accidents in which 22 people were injured.

This is the 11th year the PPA has sent Christmas cards.

--

