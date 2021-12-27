Mupo deputy chief quits after Christmas Eve DUI traffic accident

News
A Mupo patrol in snowy conditions.
A Mupo patrol in snowy conditions. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The deputy chief of Tallinn's Municipal Police (Mupo) has resigned after a Christmas Eve road traffic accident. The deputy chief, Triin Uudeväli, was culpable in the accident, and had reportedly been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time it happened. A report on portal Delfi said that she had initially attempted to flee the scene.

Mupo chief Aivar Toompere said: "Triin Uudeväli, the head of department, who caused a road accident on Christmas Eve, handed in her resignation on Monday and will no longer be part of Mupo as of Tuesday."

"I appreciate her taking responsibility. Mupo officials holding a supervision task are expected to behave in a law-abiding manner, and the head of department must also set an example for colleagues," he noted.

However, portal Delfi reported that in the immediate aftermath of the incident, on Laagri tee, Uudeväli, who had held the role for 10 years, had attempted to flee the scene (link in Estonian) and was only apprehended after a by-stander had confiscated her car keys from her.

After being apprehended by a Police and Border Guard Board patrol, Uudeväli was found to be over the legal limit and proceedings were opened.

Uudeväli denied any attempt at getting away with involvement in the accident, saying: "In reality I left because I was in complete shock, but I didn't go anywhere - I never thought about absconding," Delfi reports.

No injuries were reported as resulting from the incident.

The Mupo is a separate organization from the national Police and Border Guard Board. Its tasks include public space patrols, monitoring safety on the street during winter conditions and monitoring Tallinn's public transport system and the use or misuse of the free travel long provided for the capital's residents.

Alcohol-related road traffic accidents have generally been on the decline in recent years, with the exception of those involving e-scooter riders.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

