Ida-Viru County road closed after traffic accident

Sunday's accident scene.
Sunday's accident scene. Source: PPA
A traffic accident involving a truck and a bus in Ida-Viru County Sunday has led to a road closure. The drivers of both vehicles have been hospitalized with serious injuries.

The accident took place near the village of Rannapungerja, which lies on the shores of Peipsi järv, at the 50km mark on the Jõhvi-Tartu highway, at just before 2 p.m. Sunday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says.

The truck had been traveling in the direction of Tartu and lost control in slippery conditions, colliding with a bus. Both vehicles left the road.

No passengers were on the bus, and the driver was the sole occupant of the truck also, the PPA says. Both are currently hospitalized.

The road is closed in the vicinity of the accident, in both directions, at the time of writing, with a detour via the villages of Rannapungerja, Tudu and Iisaku, in both directions.

The diversion may last until at least 5.30 p.m. Sunday, the PPA says.

Slippery conditions were forecast Sunday after previous, heavy snowfall is melting at a steady rate, and sometimes re-freezing overnight.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

