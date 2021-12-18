Estonia's annual inflation in November among highest in EU

Annual inflation in Estonia rose from 6.8 percent to 8.6 percent in November, the second-highest in the Euro area after Lithuania.

Euro area annual inflation accelerated to 4.9 percent in November from 4.1 percent in October.

European Union annual inflation was 5.2 percent in November 2021, up from 4.4 percent in October, figures published by Eurostat show. In November 2020, the euro area saw deflation of 0.3 percent, while the EU as a whole registered inflation of 0.2 percent.

The lowest annual rates in November 2021 were registered in Malta, 2.4 percent, Portugal, 2.6 percent, and France, 3.4 percent.

The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania, 9.3 percent, Estonia, 8.6 percent, and Hungary, 7.5 percent.

Compared with October, inflation in Latvia accelerated by 1.4 percentage points to 7.4 percent, inflation in Finland from 2.8 percent to 3.5 percent, and inflation in Sweden from 3.3 percent to 3.9 percent.

Compared with October, annual inflation remained stable in one member state and rose in 26.

In November, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy, +2.57 percentage points, followed by services, +1.16 pp, non-energy industrial goods, +0.64 pp, and and food, alcohol and tobacco, +0.49 pp.

--

