October tax receipt up 55.7 percent on year

News
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) clocked October tax revenue at €1.088 billion or up 55.7 percent year-over-year. Tax revenue was up 40.1 percent from September.

The first ten months of the year have yielded 96 percent of the state budget's income target, up 5.7 percent on year. Increased tax revenue came mainly in the form of income tax from people leaving the second pension pillar.

Labor taxes affected by rapid salary fund growth

Growth of salaries slowed to 9.4 percent in October. Both growth of average salary and vacant jobs slowed – to 6.1 and 3.2 percent respectively. The salary fund growth was fastest in IT and communications (20.1 percent).

Social tax receipt was up 8.7 percent on year. Social tax deficit shrank by €1 million to €74 million and has fallen by €9 million since the start of the year.

Natural persons income tax receipt grew by 164.1 percent in October on year after extra revenue of €283 million. This revenue was not counted on in the 2021 state budget as the Supreme Court had not ruled on the constitutionality of the reform yet. That is why natural persons income tax receipt exceeded forecasts by 205 percent.

Price of motor fuels holding back consumption

Excise duty receipt grew by 5.1 percent on year and has grown by 9.7 percent over the first ten months of the year compared to 2020. Revenue from alcohol excise duty grew by 17 percent.

Receipt of the excise duty on motor fuels has slowed in recent months, with growth at just 1 percent y-o-y in October. Motor fuels price hike has caused consumers to prefer cheaper E95 gasoline (sales up 4.5 percent) over gasoline E98 (down 14.2 percent).

Growth of excise duty receipt on diesel fuel has slowed.

Total motor fuel sales grew by just 0.5 percent in October year-over-year, having grown 7.2 percent over the first ten months of the year.

VAT receipt improving

Increased economic activity, price advance and withdrawn pension assets are also reflecting in VAT receipt.

VAT revenue grew by 17.6 percent in October, which is 4 percent faster than the average growth over the last three months. Receipt of the first ten months (€2.29 billion) exceeds the 2019 level (+13.6 percent vs 2019) by €274 million.

VAT receipt is growing rapidly courtesy of inflation picking up speed, hitting 7 percent in October. It is estimated that around 20 percent of all second pillar money withdrawn has ended up in consumption, with 60 percent remaining on bank accounts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

Veskimägi: High electricity prices an unfortunate coincidence

16:28

Luukas Kristjan Ilves to become new digital development undersecretary

15:59

October tax receipt up 55.7 percent on year

15:19

Authority: Selling electricity at fixed prices in line with EU directives

15:05

Central criminal police suspect Valga Centrist of vote-buying Updated

14:46

Museum Awards nominees announced

14:21

Covid survey: Infection down, antibodies up

12:46

Entrepreneurs waiting for quick aid, long-term decisions in energy crisis

12:24

Energy price compensation app to launch next week

11:47

New Russian ambassador to Estonia named

11:20

Lutsar: Omicron variant could have positive effects

10:54

Health Board: 258 hospitalized patients, 618 new cases, 3 deaths

10:22

Entrepreneurs disturbed by lack of knowledge of EU climate package effects

09:55

Viljandi Hospital to end employment contracts with unvaccinated workers

09:34

Estonian co-produced film receives Golden Globes award nomination

09:09

Prosecutor: Several theories being investigated in Pääsküla explosion

08:36

Belarusian oil products still being exported through Estonia

13.12

Development plan: Estonia to get multiple launch rocket systems unit Updated

13.12

NATO jets in Baltics scrambled twice last week to escort Russian aircraft

13.12

Vaccines for children aged 5-11 reach Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

13.12

Tarmo Hõbe to run T1 shopping mall

13.12

Person killed in explosion on Pääsküla hiking trail

13.12

Development plan: Estonia to get multiple launch rocket systems unit Updated

13.12

Major pulp mill halts production due to record electricity price Updated

11:20

Lutsar: Omicron variant could have positive effects

13.12

NATO jets in Baltics scrambled twice last week to escort Russian aircraft

13.12

Sule: Coronavirus downtrend over, illness growing in Harju County

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: