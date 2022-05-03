MTA: Largest tax rebate this year €13,000, biggest owed sum — €1.7 million

Annika Oja of the MTA. Source: ERR
The largest tax bill owed following the deadline for filing the past tax year's declaration has come to €1.7 million, a Tax and Customs Board (MTA) spokesperson told ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) Tuesday, while the largest rebate came to €13,000. The deadline for filing was Monday.

Over 730,000 people submitted their income tax returns to the Tax Board, over 90 percent of the expected volume of 800,000, while the shortfall is largely due to income earned from outside Estonia not being received by the tax returns' due date.

More than 97 percent of declarations were submitted electronically, the MTA says.

Annika Oja, MTA service manager, told AK that: "The average amount to be repaid is €390. An outlier and one of the largest amounts has come to €13,000," adding that those with children tend to get back more.

As to owed taxes, Oja said that: "We expect that the MTA will be paid an additional €92 million; the average repayment amount of which is somewhere around the €1,300-mark, though the highest this year has come to €1.7 million," adding that a private individual owed this sum.

Overall, rebates come to €201 million for this tax year; underpaid tax owed is almost the same at €219 million.

The large sums relate to major real estate transactions, for instance, Oja said; 1,200 people declared for crypto currency transactions to a total of €31 million, and income relating to crypto has risen compared with recent years.

Other factors which made their impact known this year included the liberalization of the second pillar of the Estonian pension scheme, which gave those who cashed out more to make investment with themselves.

The Estonian population is generally tax-compliant, while declarations of rental income have also improved, Oja said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

