Tax and Customs Board chief stepping down next month

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Madis Jääger Source: Ministry of Finance.
Economy

Madis Jääger is to step down as director of the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) after just over eight months in the post.

Jääger said that he sees his future goals within top positions in the private sector, which, he says, is an arena which thinks in a business-like manner in terms of processes, goals and team-work.

Jääger, 41, started as head of the MTA in early January, and says the organization is: "A state institution with great potential."

"I acknowledge and thank the whole team, whose aim is to provide a convenient and efficient tax collection and to contribute to the creation of a good business environment in the country. I have come to the conclusion that I can better realize my potential in the private sector and I have decided to move on," he continued, BNS reports.

He will leave his post on September 19.

Merike Saks, secretary general at the Ministry of Finance, which oversees the MTA, said the move was unexpected, adding that top public sector roles were not for everyone, BNS reports.

Saks, herself appointed to her current role in March, said: "Managing the MTA is a challenge which will certainly create interest and excitement among top managers, which is why we are hopefully looking for a new manage."

A competitive process to do just that is to be held in the near future, BNS reports.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

12:53

Police chief: Plan in place if refugees reach Estonian border

12:17

Tax and Customs Board chief stepping down next month

11:46

Government coronavirus advisor: Antibody rates in South Estonia lower

11:19

Minister at Molotov-Ribbentrop pact ceremony: Today's evil has many faces

10:54

Kontaveit through to round two in Cleveland

10:46

Heath Board: 375 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:22

Õhtuleht chief editor: Social Democrats should stop campaigning for EKRE

09:55

Gallery: Baltic way anniversary marked with human chain, car drive

09:25

Party ratings: Reform in front, Center and Eesti 200 level

08:32

Isamaa puts off presidential candidate decision to Wednesday Updated

08:31

Government approves new coronavirus restrictions

23.08

EKRE to challenge government proof of vaccination order in court

23.08

Toomas Tiivel to take over as Postimees Grupp CEO

23.08

Gallery: Broc Raiford takes gold in Simple Session BMX

23.08

Port of Tallinn looking to convert ferries to hydrogen fuel

23.08

Baltic, Poland presidents: Belarusian people must determine own future

23.08

Government sets aside €30 million for schools' ventilation systems upgrades

23.08

Health Board: Coronavirus 'R' rate dips below 1.0, likely temporary

23.08

Eesti Pank predicts economic growth of 10 percent

23.08

Pärnu hosts deer decoy competition

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: