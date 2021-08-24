Tax and Customs Board chief stepping down next month

Madis Jääger is to step down as director of the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) after just over eight months in the post.

Jääger said that he sees his future goals within top positions in the private sector, which, he says, is an arena which thinks in a business-like manner in terms of processes, goals and team-work.

Jääger, 41, started as head of the MTA in early January, and says the organization is: "A state institution with great potential."

"I acknowledge and thank the whole team, whose aim is to provide a convenient and efficient tax collection and to contribute to the creation of a good business environment in the country. I have come to the conclusion that I can better realize my potential in the private sector and I have decided to move on," he continued, BNS reports.

He will leave his post on September 19.

Merike Saks, secretary general at the Ministry of Finance, which oversees the MTA, said the move was unexpected, adding that top public sector roles were not for everyone, BNS reports.

Saks, herself appointed to her current role in March, said: "Managing the MTA is a challenge which will certainly create interest and excitement among top managers, which is why we are hopefully looking for a new manage."

A competitive process to do just that is to be held in the near future, BNS reports.

