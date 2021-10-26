Olympic Casino reports 2020 losses of over €78 million

Economy
Olympic's logo on the Hilton Tallinn Park Hotel.
Olympic's logo on the Hilton Tallinn Park Hotel. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

Casino operator Olympic Entertainment Group AS has reported a 2020 loss of €78.3 million

Restrictions arising from the pandemic were the major factor behind the losses, the group said in its annual financial report, and saw walk-in casinos in Estonia closed March to May at the height of the coronavirus emergency situation in 2020, and again over the new year and into early 2021.

In 2019, the company had made a profit of €42.5 million, BNS reports.

Olympic Entertainment Group AS says its management has focused on reducing costs and managing liquidity, in the light of the ongoing pandemic situation.

In addition to independent cost reduction measures, management has benefited from salary compensation and tax deferrals state support measures implemented by the Estonian state in order to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

The sustainability of the company is not in question, management says.

As of the end of 2020, Olympic had a stake in 12 companies registered in Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Italy, the Netherlands, Jersey and Malta, as well as in Estonia itself.

These s provide services such as hospitality, holding company services, software and tech solutions as well as traditional gambling activities.

Olympic Entertainment Group AS belongs to the Luxembourg-registered Odyssey Europe Holdco S.a.r.l group.

Olympic Entertainment Group AS 2020 financial year breakdown:

  • Gambling and other sales revenue totaled €35.6 million (2019: €40.5 million).
  • Gambling revenue before the gambling tax: €41.1 million (2019: €47.4 million).
  • Board members' salaries and benefits including social tax: Close to €1.2 million (2019: €914,000).
  • Operated 23 casinos, 917 slot machines, 19 gaming tables and six electronic roulette tables.
  • Employed 395 people (2019: 446).
  • Labor costs: €13.8 million (2019: €14.5 million).
  • June 2020 reorganization saw remote gambling services segment and Lithuanian casino business were transferred to Olybet 5 Lux Holding S.a r.l., while on June 16, all Olybet shares were transferred to holding company Odyssey Europe Topco S.a.r.l.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

26.10

European Commission mobility chief: No need for fully state-owned airline

26.10

Former entrepreneurship minister stepping down as gambling firm CEO

26.10

Olympic Casino reports 2020 losses of over €78 million

26.10

Gallery: Tallinn testing out trolleybus capable of driving without poles

26.10

Swedish authorities' Swedbank suspected EU rules breach investigation ends

26.10

No suitable candidate for Health Board director found on first try

26.10

Education minister: We will keep schools open as long as possible

26.10

Center hoping to reach agreement on Tallinn coalition contract in week

26.10

Study: People no longer change behavior after contact with infected person

26.10

'Siin me oleme': Culling bears will not help with encroachment issues

26.10

Scientific council not backing closing society or schools

26.10

Health minister: Government to continue discussing restrictions

26.10

Riigikogu strips Mailis Reps' parliamentary immunity Updated

26.10

Watch again: European Remembrance Symposium in Tallinn

26.10

Religious war a la Estonia

26.10

Estonian medication stocks not adequate for healthcare crisis

26.10

Reform to have sole power in Rae municipality

26.10

Viljandi coalition materializing, Jaak Joala statue likely to be removed

26.10

Third of employers have not presented risk assessments to state

26.10

Health Board: 513 hospitalized patients, 1,190 new cases, 8 deaths Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: