Health minister: Government to continue discussing restrictions

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said the government will continue to discuss additional restrictions to counter the spread of the coronavirus in the upcoming days with decisions set to come on Thursday.

"We discussed different options to counter the spread of the virus at a cabinet sitting for three hours, that also included promoting vaccinations. We have not made any new decisions on measures yet, but will continue these discussions in the upcoming days. We can announce the supplemental steps to avoid spread and maintaining good tempo for vaccinations by Thursday," Kiik told ERR on Tuesday.

"We mapped out all the different kinds of ways the spread can move and infect. We looked at it broadly. Certainly, the most important measure to better the situation is getting vaccinated," he added.

Irja Lutsar, head of the government's scientific council, told ERR on Tuesday that the council will not make a recommendation to close society and that schools can continue to remain in contact classes.

Kiik said the government listened to the scientific council's recommendations, but no decisions will be made before Thursday.

"If we are speaking of the government level, it is possible to make some decisions legally on Thursday. It is not possible to communicate any decisions today (Tuesday - ed), since these discussions are still ongoing," the health minister noted.

