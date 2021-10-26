No suitable candidate for Health Board director found on first try

Since only two applications were made for the position of Director-General of the Health Board, the Government Office decided to extend the application deadline by two weeks.

The Government Office told ERR that although two candidates had sent in their application for the position, they would like to make the choice from a larger list of candidates.

For this reason, the application deadline was extended until November 9.

The search for a new director-general is led by the current acting director Mari-Anne Härma. The previous Health Board director, Üllar Lanno, resigned from the position in the start of September after a cold storage incident destroyed at least 100,000 vaccine doses, including those for the coronavirus, during the Midsummer holidays in June. A few days later, another storage facility malfunctioned.

--

