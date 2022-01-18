Health minister: Several people interested in Health Board director job

Several candidates have expressed interest in taking up the position of Health Board director general after previous director Üllar Lanno resigned last September, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) told ERR.

Lanno announced his resignation last September, taking responsibility for the cold storage facility failures in the summer, which destroyed a large number of vaccines. Deputy director Mari-Anne Härma has headed the institution since Lanno's departure.

Kiik told ERR on Monday that the search for a new director is ongoing, but Härma has done a fine job so far. "We will certainly let the public know if we have found concrete candidates. I know several people have expressed interest for the position this year. These discussions have taken place," Kiik said.

The minister said there is no agreement in place with Härma to continue as director. Sources have told ERR that the Ministry of Social Affairs would want the geneticist to continue as director, but she does not have much interest for the position.

"As of right now, we have no agreement, but I certainly consider her to be a suitable candidate for the position. Her own desire and conviction is necessary. We will certainly talk to Mari-Anne Härma about continuing and in what position she sees herself in for the upcoming years, I think that is important," Kiik said.

The Government Office's top management selection committee announced last December that the search for a new director has failed. Härma is currently the acting director, but she has stated that she would not like to remain as director and would rather stay in her current position.

