75 booster dose recipients have been hospitalized

75 people vaccinated with an additional coronavirus vaccine dose have been hospitalized since booster doses were made available to the public at the end of 2021.

Since last October, 350,579 people have received an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines in order to strengthen the efficacy of the vaccines. The 75 hospitalized people make up 0.02 percent of the total number.

A report from the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) shows that 75 of the booster dose recipients have been hospitalized or are currently hospitalized, the Health Board announced on Wednesday.

A total of 3,985 booster dose recipients have been infected with the coronavirus.

Estonian experts recommend booster doses to all adults that finished their vaccination process at least three months ago if they were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The period is two months for Janssen vaccines.

