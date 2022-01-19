Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 3,159 new cases, 3 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 315 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a record 3,159 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were three deaths.

There are 223 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 178 (80 percent) are unvaccinated and 45 (20 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 315 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 92 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 17 patients in intensive care, 13 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 10,963 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 28.8 percent, totaling a new all-time record of 3,159 new cases. This is the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis that Estonia has had more than 3,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, the previous record came on January 13 with 2,438 new cases.

In total, 850,537 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 824,648 of them having already received their second dose.

4,640 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning. There have been 350,579 booster doses administered in Estonia. 62 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 2,140.07, data from the Health Board shows.

There were three deaths, involving a 70-year old man, an 84-year old woman and an 89-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,990 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

