Health Board: 324 hospitalized patients, 4,480 new cases, 5 deaths

As of Friday morning, 324 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a record 4,480 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were five deaths.

There are 221 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 171 (77.4 percent) are unvaccinated and 50 (23.6 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 324 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 103 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 15 patients in intensive care, 13 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 13,086 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 34.2 percent, totaling a new all-time record of 4,480 new cases. The 7-day infection rate per 100,000 people is 172.8 among vaccinated people and 277.3 among unvaccinated people.

In total, 855,489 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 828,671 of them having already received their second dose. There have been 357,698 booster doses administered in Estonia. 62.1 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 2,512.39, data from the Health Board shows.

There were five deaths, involving a 70-year old woman, an 84-year old man, an 86-year old woman, a 95-year old man and a 99-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,999 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

