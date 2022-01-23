Hospitals treating 311 for Covid

News
Tartu University Hospital.
Tartu University Hospital. Source: Jassu Hertsmann / Ministry of Social Affairs.
News

Hospitals in Estonia were treating 311 patients with the coronavirus on Sunday morning, the Health Board reports.

On Sunday morning, 311 people with the coronavirus were being treated in Estonian hospitals of whom 218 needed treatment for severe COVID-19. Of those, 169 or 77.5 percent were unvaccinated and 49 or 22.5 percent fully vaccinated.

Hospitals opened 32 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours. Two people with the coronavirus died.

The number of tests analyzed in the last day came to 9,117 of which 3,670 returned positive. On average, 203.8 out of 100,000 fully vaccinated people have been diagnosed a day in the last seven days. The figure is 333.7 people a day on average for unvaccinated people.

Vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours came to 2,129 of which 256 were initial shots. As of Sunday morning, 363,612 people had been given an additional or booster dose of vaccine. Total vaccination coverage is at 62.1 percent.

More information is available on the Health Board's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

'Olukorrast riigis': Energy measures merely short-term alleviation

13:40

Henri Kõiv: On a crisis overshadowed by crises

12:40

Ratas: It is time to accept rapid test result on par with Covid certificate

11:20

Hospitals treating 311 for Covid

09:37

EU rapporteur recommends fines for states that fail to hit climate targets

09:19

Energy price crisis boosts interest in solar panels

08:40

Sildaru out in Aspen after fall during first slopestyle run

22.01

Tänak goes into final Rally Monte Carlo day outside of top 30 Updated

22.01

Omicron spread sees Covid cases in schools triple over past week

22.01

Price of electricity to fall between Saturday and Sunday

22.01

Authorities urge avoiding non-essential travel on northeast Estonian roads

22.01

Gallery: EKRE holds electricity price policy protest in Tallinn

22.01

Health Board: 296 hospitalized patients, 4,783 new cases, 4 deaths

22.01

Municipalities switching off street lights in electricity cost-saving move

22.01

Sildaru wins X-Games Gold for sixth time in career

22.01

Minister: US weapons supply to Ukraine approval proves Estonia's commitment

22.01

Kaia Kanepi through to Australian Open last 16

22.01

President Alar Karis: Turning back the time on NATO to 1997 inconceivable

22.01

Finance committee member: Not a good time for any supplementary budget

22.01

Scientific council to argue for Covid restrictions easing

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.01

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

22.01

Health Board: 296 hospitalized patients, 4,783 new cases, 4 deaths

20.01

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

22.01

Authorities urge avoiding non-essential travel on northeast Estonian roads

21.01

Health Board: 324 hospitalized patients, 4,480 new cases, 5 deaths

22.01

Sildaru wins X-Games Gold for sixth time in career

21.01

UK mulls sending 'hundreds' more troops to Baltics

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: