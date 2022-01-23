Hospitals treating 311 for Covid

Hospitals in Estonia were treating 311 patients with the coronavirus on Sunday morning, the Health Board reports.

On Sunday morning, 311 people with the coronavirus were being treated in Estonian hospitals of whom 218 needed treatment for severe COVID-19. Of those, 169 or 77.5 percent were unvaccinated and 49 or 22.5 percent fully vaccinated.

Hospitals opened 32 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours. Two people with the coronavirus died.

The number of tests analyzed in the last day came to 9,117 of which 3,670 returned positive. On average, 203.8 out of 100,000 fully vaccinated people have been diagnosed a day in the last seven days. The figure is 333.7 people a day on average for unvaccinated people.

Vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours came to 2,129 of which 256 were initial shots. As of Sunday morning, 363,612 people had been given an additional or booster dose of vaccine. Total vaccination coverage is at 62.1 percent.

