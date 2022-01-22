Health Board: 296 hospitalized patients, 4,783 new cases, 4 deaths

As of the morning of January 22 there are 296 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. 4,783 primary Covid test results analyzed in the past twenty-four hours returned positive, while four people who had contracted the virus passed away over the same time-frame, the board says.

Estonia's new 14-day Covid rate of incidence per 100,000 inhabitants stood at 2748.51 as of Saturday morning.

Of the 296 hospitalizations, 212 relate to individuals with serious symptoms.

Of the 212 experiencing severe Covid symptoms, 166 (78.3 percent) are unvaccinated, while the remaining 46 (21.7 percent) have completed a course of vaccination.

A total of 37 new Covid case files in hospitals were opened overnight, though the overall hospitalization figure of 296 was down by 28 on the previous day, due to discharged patients.

Four people who had contracted Covid died over the past 24 hours, two women, aged 91 and 96, and two men, aged 60 and 80.

A total of 13,578 primary Covid test results were analyzed in the past 24 hours, with 4,783 of these (35.3 percent) returning positive.

In the past 7 days, of 100,000 fully-vaccinated individuals in Estonia, 193.2 have contracted the virus, compared with 315.2 from 100,000 unvaccinated individuals, the board says.

5,068 vaccination doses were administered in the past 24 hours, of which 564 were first-time vaccinations.

A total of 361,872 people in Estonia have received third or booster Covid vaccination doses, while the total vaccination coverage of the entire population stands at 62.1 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

