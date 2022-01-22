Scientific council to argue for Covid restrictions easing

News
Signage instructing members of the public to don a face-mask.
Signage instructing members of the public to don a face-mask. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Head of the government's scientific council Toivo Maimets says that the Health Board (Terviseamet) and the scientific council are jointly presenting the government's evaluation, on the basis of which, restrictions could be removed.

"The scientific council alongside the Health Board needs to evaluate epidemiological risks and turn to the cabinet on Tuesday with scientific answers," Maimets said. What are these proposals are meant to be clarified during the weekend.

"We would like to remove all of these restrictions, they are disturbing our lives. The restrictions need to be removed as soon as possible, but as slowly as necessary," he went on.

Maimets added that, for example, the U.K. has already recovered from the peak of the infection wave and as a result, adding it is logical to start mitigating the restrictions, meaning similar discussions should be initiated in Estonia as well.

University of Tartu's virology associate professor Margus Varjak said that other countries have eased their restrictions, whereas in reality, this means that they are removing some harsher restrictions and continuing with milder ones as has been the case in Estonia from the start.

Tartu University's family medicine professor Ruth Kalda brought out that in the last weeks, the workload on family doctors has increased significantly and thus it will be discussed whether the primary level capability should be taken into account when analyzing the virus situation.

Kalda said that from the survey conducted among family doctors, it appears that their workload has increased lately. Almost half of the participants admitted that they are not managing their job any more, a third were complaining about exhaustion and two-thirds about stress.

Mait Altmets, the head of the Infection Control Service of the North-Estonian Regional Hospital, also agreed with Kalda saying that more and more people turn to the emergency department and ambulance because they do not receive help from a family doctor quickly enough.

Altmets added that younger hospital staff are also infected with the coronavirus: "The number of hospital needs per week has increased by 100." Although the spread of the virus can be seen in some hospitals, it is inevitable and hospitals should be rebuilt to completely prevent it. There is currently no high prevalence in any hospital.

The members of the scientific council agree that although the proportion of the delta strain is declining, the virus and the threat have not disappeared.

"There are three times fewer hospitalizations, but it is not zero," Maimets said. "I'm anxious that people say omicron is nothing. It's a virus and causes serious illness."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:20

Sildaru wins X-Games Gold for sixth time in career

09:49

Minister: US weapons supply to Ukraine approval proves Estonia's commitment

09:19

Kaia Kanepi through to Australian Open last 16

08:22

President Alar Karis: Turning back the time on NATO to 1997 inconceivable

07:41

Finance committee member: Not a good time for any supplementary budget

07:37

Scientific council to argue for Covid restrictions easing

21.01

Kallas: Regular Riigikogu board meeting would ensure security consensus

21.01

'Flu cases rise 10-fold after increased testing

21.01

Opposition: Motion of no confidence against government still to come

21.01

Olympic Committee confirms national team for Beijing Olympics

21.01

Former Transport Administration suspected of corruption

21.01

Census e-questionnaire closes tormorrow

21.01

Council members bonuses play major role in survival of Narva coalition

21.01

Tartu starts transition to Estonian language only teaching in autumn

21.01

Statistics: Construction price index in record growth on year to Q4 2021

21.01

Viljandi municipality turns off street lights to save money

21.01

Strong winds, blizzard forecast for Friday Updated

21.01

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

21.01

Frozen sidewalks force Tallinn pedestrians to walk on roads

21.01

Health Board: 324 hospitalized patients, 4,480 new cases, 5 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.01

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

20.01

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

21.01

Health Board: 324 hospitalized patients, 4,480 new cases, 5 deaths

21.01

Strong winds, blizzard forecast for Friday Updated

19.01

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

20.01

Prime Minister: Biden, Macron statements on Ukraine 'worrying'

21.01

UK mulls sending 'hundreds' more troops to Baltics

20.01

Local resident spots raccoon in Tartu County

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: