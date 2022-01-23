Ratas: It is time to accept rapid test result on par with Covid certificate

News
Jüri Ratas.
Jüri Ratas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Center Party leader Jüri Ratas said that the time to accept rapid test results next to Covid certificates is here after two years of restrictions.

Ratas wrote on social media that the pandemic and the resulting restrictions have affected both financial security and mental health of people.

"The time has come to allow everyone to participate in professional and private activities. To that end, I believe it is time to start accepting rapid test results on par with coronavirus certificates [of vaccination or recovery]," Ratas wrote.

The Center leader added that while the Omicron variant of the virus is spreading rapidly in Estonia, decisions need to be based on hospitalization.

"Recent figures are grounds for accepting rapid test results to allow unvaccinated people to attend entertainment, cultural and sporting events," Ratas wrote.

He said that it is important for people not to feel left out and for both vaccinated and unvaccinated family members to be able to spend time together.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Estonia and Brexit

