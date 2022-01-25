Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said on Tuesday that the capital expects the government to come up with a clear strategy in the changing pandemic. The mayor would prefer partial and regulated, as opposed to chaotic, remote learning in schools.

"We lack a general understanding of what to do in the current Omicron wave. It is not about whether the strategy is right or wrong but about needing one in the first place," Kõlvart told ERR.

Kõlvart suggested the government should decide whether to treat Omicron as the final coronavirus wave where catching the virus and recovering from it is the goal or whether to continue treating it as a dangerous disease. What to do in terms of measures should be based on that decision.

"The question is what do we want to regulate or control today," the mayor said.

"We are after efficacy and clarity. We want to hear messages and see cooperation. And not have to learn about decisions from the media," he added.

Kõlvart said that the government's indecisiveness is putting Tallinn in a difficult position.

If we wait, people ask us why we aren't doing anything. If we decide on our own course of action, we are asked why we aren't following the government's line," Kõlvart said.

The Tallinn mayor also criticized the current organization in schools. "It seems to me that we have simply traded regulated remote learning for chaotic remote learning."

He added that regulated remote study would be easier on parents, students and teachers. "I also think we would not be seeing such infection rates," Kõlvart offered.

Heads of Tallinn schools will convene to discuss the coronavirus situation on Tuesday. "The main goal of today's meeting is to gauge principals' expectations. No decisions have been drafted. We want to know how heads of schools see the situation," Kõlvart said.

