Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

News
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said on Tuesday that the capital expects the government to come up with a clear strategy in the changing pandemic. The mayor would prefer partial and regulated, as opposed to chaotic, remote learning in schools.

"We lack a general understanding of what to do in the current Omicron wave. It is not about whether the strategy is right or wrong but about needing one in the first place," Kõlvart told ERR.

Kõlvart suggested the government should decide whether to treat Omicron as the final coronavirus wave where catching the virus and recovering from it is the goal or whether to continue treating it as a dangerous disease. What to do in terms of measures should be based on that decision.

"The question is what do we want to regulate or control today," the mayor said.

"We are after efficacy and clarity. We want to hear messages and see cooperation. And not have to learn about decisions from the media," he added.

Kõlvart said that the government's indecisiveness is putting Tallinn in a difficult position.

If we wait, people ask us why we aren't doing anything. If we decide on our own course of action, we are asked why we aren't following the government's line," Kõlvart said.

The Tallinn mayor also criticized the current organization in schools. "It seems to me that we have simply traded regulated remote learning for chaotic remote learning."

He added that regulated remote study would be easier on parents, students and teachers. "I also think we would not be seeing such infection rates," Kõlvart offered.

Heads of Tallinn schools will convene to discuss the coronavirus situation on Tuesday. "The main goal of today's meeting is to gauge principals' expectations. No decisions have been drafted. We want to know how heads of schools see the situation," Kõlvart said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Prime minister welcomes Spanish NATO contribution

17:30

Center MP: Government not bound by Covid advisory council recommendation

16:40

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

15:58

Universities will not sign administrative contracts without new funding

15:17

EKRE looking to change presidential perquisites act

14:38

Kiik: Scientific council recommends against restoring negative test results

13:55

Study: Rise in asymptomatic coronavirus patients

13:22

Train tickets can now be purchased on board using bank card

12:38

Reform MP: Environmental Board task still unfinished

11:59

Estonia rises on Transparency International's corruption index

11:22

Defense leaders: Contingency plans in place for focused NATO reinforcements

10:44

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 5,145 new cases, 5 deaths

10:31

Omicron forces almost half of schools to move to distance learning

10:05

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

09:40

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

09:12

Kanepi through to Australian Open quarter finals for first time in career

08:36

US ready to send 8,500 troops to Europe - media

24.01

Meelis Oidsalu: We should listen to Macron and address our own fears

24.01

Tuesday's electricity prices to rise to €166

24.01

Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

24.01

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

10:44

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 5,145 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

10:05

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

24.01

Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

24.01

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

09:40

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: