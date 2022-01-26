Prime minister: We cannot restore rapid tests today

News
Kaja Kallas in the Riigikogu.
Kaja Kallas in the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that the government is proceeding based on COVID-19 scientific advisory body recommendations and that a negative rapid test result will not be restored on par with Covid certificates any time soon.

"The scientific council carried out a very thorough analysis and made solid points. Their recommendation, endorsed by the Health Board, was that rapid tests should not be restored at this time," Kallas said in front of the Riigikogu on Tuesday.

The PM said that Estonia is experiencing a tidal wave of infection. "We have not reached the peak yet. We still have unvaccinated people in hospitals, with over 80 percent of people hospitalized with severe COVID-19 unvaccinated," Kallas said.

"A rapid test cannot protect people from infection. It simply shows whether someone is presently carrying the virus. But severe Covid tends to hit unvaccinated people. Following in the footsteps of the previous government, this cabinet wants to base its decisions on knowledge and scientific data," Kallas said.

The premiere added that her personal feeling is to trust scientists and set about gradually lifting restrictions once the wave of infection starts to recede.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:38

Global Estonian Report: January 26 – February 2

15:00

Prime minister: We cannot restore rapid tests today

14:26

Another of Kersti Kaljulaid's former advisers joins Eesti 200

13:55

Starship Technologies receives €50 million development loan

13:26

Tallinn not moving all schools to distance learning

12:47

Ministry makes changes in foreign intelligence operation

12:16

Kanepi knocked out of Australian Open

11:37

Tallinn wants to tidy up Maarjamäe Memorial

11:23

Scientific council chief: PCR testing in current form is unsustainable

10:49

Health Board: 287 hospitalized patients, 5,845 new cases, 5 deaths

10:24

Support falling for Kaja Kallas as prime minister

09:55

Ratings: Reform losing support

09:25

Almost 700 Estonian Defense Forces members isolating due to coronavirus

08:32

New coronavirus testing center opens in Tartu

08:21

Electricity price drops slightly to €165 on Wednesday

08:09

Weather Service issues slippery road warning across Estonia

25.01

Prime minister welcomes Spanish NATO contribution

25.01

Center MP: Government not bound by Covid advisory council recommendation

25.01

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

25.01

Universities will not sign administrative contracts without new funding

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

25.01

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

25.01

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 5,145 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

25.01

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

25.01

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

10:49

Health Board: 287 hospitalized patients, 5,845 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: