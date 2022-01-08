Latvia extends Covid state of emergency to end of February

The government of Estonia's southern neighbor, Latvia, has decided to extend its coronavirus state of emergency to the end of February, the English-language portal of public broadcaster LSM reports.

Latvia's health ministry urges adults in general and over-40s in particular to get a third or booster shot as soon as possible, while vaccination certificates will now expire nine months after the last shot with most manufacturers' products. A certificate's validity will be re-activated on obtaining a booster dose, LSM reports.

Schoolchildren over 12 will still be able to take part in indoor sports activities provided they have recently tested negative for Covid and regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, while preschool children will be able to congregate in indoor lessons of up to 20 participants, under the current, extended restrictions in Latvia.

The Latvian government provided a full explanation of its restrictions extension, which LSM has reproduced in its entirety in English here.

Latvia posted 1,877 new Covid cases Friday, along with 562 hospitalizations and 17 deaths. The corresponding figures for Estonia Friday were 229, 1,730 and six.

Information on entering Latvia in relation to the coronavirus is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!