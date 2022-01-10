Health Board: 237 hospitalized patients, 1,260 new cases, 1 death

As of Monday morning, 237 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,260 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There was one death.

There are 194 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 154 (79.4 percent) are unvaccinated and 40 (20.6 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 237 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 43 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 18 patients in intensive care, 12 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 6,783 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 18.6 percent. The 7-day infection rate per 100,000 people is 103.6 among vaccinated people and 118.2 among unvaccinated people.

In total, 846,580 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 820,596 of them having already received their second dose.

1,491 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning. There have been 316,481 booster doses administered in Estonia. 61.7 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,255.1, data from the Health Board shows.

There was one death, involving an 87-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,956 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

