Government shortens self-isolation period for unvaccinated people to 7 days

The government decided on Thursday to shorten the self-isolation period for unvaccinated people from ten days to seven.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) announced the decision at the government's press conference on Thursday.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Wednesday that the current ten-day requirement for self-isolation is unreasonable.

Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab (Center) also noted that a large number of isolated people might lead to "an issue of just not having enough employees in certain sectors, companies, social care and healthcare".

