Estonia's Coronavirus risk level rises to 'very high'

Estonia's coronavirus risk level has risen to "very high" or "red" due to the rapid spread of the Omicron strain, the government said on Thursday.

The matrix is based on three indicators and their seven-day averages.

The average infection rate has risen to over 1,000, which means the country has crossed over into the "very high" zone.

The average number of hospitalizations is still at the "yellow" or "average" level, as the number of people receiving hospital treatment due to COVID-19 is 26.14. However, this rises to 132 per 100,000 people for the over 60s.

The number of coronavirus deaths is the third indicator, which is currently "low" as the average is 2.8.

The government reviews the risk level for the spread of the coronavirus once a week.

