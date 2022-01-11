Health Board: 251 hospitalized patients, 1,981 new cases, 3 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 251 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 1,260 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were three deaths, one being a 7-year old boy.

There are 188 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 150 (79.8 percent) are unvaccinated and 38 (20.2 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 251 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 63 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 18 patients in intensive care, 13 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 8,304 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 23.9 percent. The 7-day infection rate per 100,000 people is 108.5 among vaccinated people and 122.7 among unvaccinated people.

In total, 846,978 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 821,052 of them having already received their second dose.

4,195 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 319,947 booster doses administered in Estonia. 61.7 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,330.35, data from the Health Board shows.

There were three deaths, involving a 7-year old boy, a 71-year old woman and a 75-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,959 people in Estonia.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

