Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions from Monday, January 10 remain unchanged on the previous week for European countries, with just the Vatican and Romania on the 'Green' list (no restrictions), no states on the 'Yellow' list and all the remainder on the 'Red' list.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Travel restrictions entering into effect on Mondays are based on a state's 14-day Covid rate per 100,000 inhabitants as reported the previous Friday.

Estonia's own 14-day Covid rate is currently 1,137.04.

The "traffic light" list of states, their Covid rates and the restrictions entering into effect on Monday, January 10, are as follows.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Vatican 0.00*

Romania 71.27

No restriction on movement.

*In practice, arrivals from the Vatican are likely to have traveled via Italy, currently on the "Red" list in any case.

Yellow list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are no states on the yellow list as of Monday, January 10 2022.

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Andorra 4,515.80

Austria 426.08

Belgium 1,067.53

Bulgaria 343.05

Croatia 1,141.50

Czech Republic 714.85

Cyprus 2,917.89

Denmark 3,350.35

Finland 850.16

France 2,436.75

Germany 477.37

Greece 2,283.27

Hungary 346.79

Iceland 2,793.48

Ireland 2,238.34

Italy 1,269.59

Latvia 518.01

Liechtenstein 1,450.43

Lithuania 774.1

Luxembourg 1,325.81

Malta 2,443.43

Monaco 2,206.71

Netherlands 1,069.32

Norway 892.02

Poland 435.78

Portugal 2,007.62

San Marino 3,851.62

Slovakia 729.55

Slovenia 878.16

Spain 2,280.73

Sweden 847.36

Switzerland 2,336.38

United Kingdom 2,753.48

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the government's Kriis.ee website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list takes effect the following Monday.

The current Covid travel restrictions regime, in place until midnight Sunday, January 9, is here.

