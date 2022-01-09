Hospitals treating 235 coronavirus patients

News
Warning sign in a hospital.
Warning sign in a hospital. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

Hospitals in Estonia were treating 235 patients with the coronavirus on Sunday morning of whom 184 needed treatment for severe COVID-19. Of those, 144 or 78 percent were unvaccinated and 40 or 22 percent vaccinated.

Hospitals opened 22 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours. One person with the coronavirus died.

A total of 7,884 tests were analyzed of which 1,281 returned positive. Over the last seven days, on average 97.7 vaccinated persons per 100,000 vaccinated people and 112.2 unvaccinated persons per 100,000 unvaccinated people have been diagnosed.

The number of vaccine doses administered came to 2,643 of which initial shots numbered 309. As of this morning, 315,264 people have been administered additional or booster doses. Total full vaccination coverage is 61.7 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:08

Hospitals treating 235 coronavirus patients

12:00

Kristjan Ilves wins ski jump competition at Val di Fiemme

11:05

Social Democrats and Greens to put together joint climate program

09:07

Police to create conciliation program for neighbors

08:29

Kelly Sildaru second in half-pipe competition at Mammoth Mountain

08.01

Electricity daily price to drop 10 percent between Saturday and Sunday

08.01

National team striker Erik Sorga signs with IFK Göteborg

08.01

Finance minister: US, Estonia can collaborate on crypto currency monitoring

08.01

Kontaveit to face Zhang Shuai in Sydney tournament opening round

08.01

Strong men's biathlon results in Germany bring hope for Beijing Olympics

08.01

Latvia extends Covid state of emergency to end of February

08.01

Health Board: 228 hospitalized patients, 1,648 new cases, 3 deaths

08.01

Covid council: Restrictions could be eased when hospitalizations under 100

08.01

Man in lucky escape in Haapsalu sea ice plunge, vehicle lost

08.01

Foreign minister: NATO reiterates unacceptable nature of Russian demands

07.01

Former minister embezzlement ruling put back to after 2023 general election

07.01

President hits out at clumsiness of government's energy bill support scheme

07.01

Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

07.01

Study: Tuition fee abolition did not improve higher education accessibility

07.01

Center MP backs down on taxi-driving supplementary job

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

07.01

Thousands of Eesti Energia clients set to receive €1,000 electricity bill

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

07.01

Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

08.01

Finance minister: US, Estonia can collaborate on crypto currency monitoring

08.01

Man in lucky escape in Haapsalu sea ice plunge, vehicle lost

08.01

Health Board: 228 hospitalized patients, 1,648 new cases, 3 deaths

06.01

Tallinn Town Hall Square to turn into magical forest

08.01

Covid council: Restrictions could be eased when hospitalizations under 100

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: