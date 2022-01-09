Hospitals treating 235 coronavirus patients

Hospitals in Estonia were treating 235 patients with the coronavirus on Sunday morning of whom 184 needed treatment for severe COVID-19. Of those, 144 or 78 percent were unvaccinated and 40 or 22 percent vaccinated.

Hospitals opened 22 new treatment cases in the last 24 hours. One person with the coronavirus died.

A total of 7,884 tests were analyzed of which 1,281 returned positive. Over the last seven days, on average 97.7 vaccinated persons per 100,000 vaccinated people and 112.2 unvaccinated persons per 100,000 unvaccinated people have been diagnosed.

The number of vaccine doses administered came to 2,643 of which initial shots numbered 309. As of this morning, 315,264 people have been administered additional or booster doses. Total full vaccination coverage is 61.7 percent.

