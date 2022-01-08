Health Board: 228 hospitalized patients, 1,648 new cases, 3 deaths

A total of 228 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus as of Saturday morning, the Health Board (Tervisamet) says. 1,648 new Covid cases have been identified in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the board says, while three people who had contracted the virus have died during that time.

Estonia's new 14-day infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 1,137.04.

Of the 228 current hospitalizations, 176 individuals have experienced severe symptoms. Of this 176, 140, or 79.5 percent, are unvaccinated, while the remaining 20.5 percent are fully vaccinated, the board says.

31 new Covid case files were opened up in hospitals in the past 24 hours, while three people who had contracted Covid – a 67-year-old woman and two men aged 71 and 77 – passed away during that time.

The board says 8,292 primary Covid test results were analyzed over the past 24 hours, with 1,648 (19.9 percent) returning positive.

Over the past seven days, an average of 90.2 vaccinated individuals per day contracted Covid, compared with an average of 101.3 unvaccinated individuals per day contracting the virus, the board says.

6,152 Covid vaccinations have been administered in the past day, 747 of which were first-time inoculations.

A total of 313,135 individuals have received third or booster Covid shots to date, while total vaccine coverage nationwide now stands at 61.7 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

