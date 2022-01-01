Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 3

Two European countries will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, January 3.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0.00

Romania 57.02

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are no countries on the yellow list.

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Andorra 3,191.25

Austria 544.38

Belgium 1,102.98

Bulgaria 314.80

Croatia 1,083.37

Czechia 1,490.77

Cyprus 882.54

Denmark 1,954.57

Finland 428.85

France 1,039.56

Germany 730.94

Greece 623.65

Hungary 725.03

Iceland 618.73

Ireland 1,295.27

Italy 418.46

Latvia 514.24

Liechtenstein 1,884.02

Lithuania 821.77

Luxembourg 853.37

Malta 406.56

Monaco 1,327.59

Netherlands 1,312.59

Norway 1,189.98

Poland 747.59

Portugal 571.67

San Marino 2,737.06

Slovakia 1,385.85

Slovenia 871.67

Spain 606.74

Sweden 418.56

Switzerland 1,237.53

United Kingdom 1,317.95

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

Travelers from Omicron risk countries

South Africa

Botswana

Malawi

Lesotho

eSwatini (Swaziland)

Namibia

Mozambique

Zimbabwe

Egypt

Turkey

All persons entering Estonia from the following countries must isolate for 10 days on arrival. Requirements depend on vaccination status and willingness to test on arrival.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list takes effect the following Monday.

On Friday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 774.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

