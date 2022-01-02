Covid hospitalizations at 226

Hospital room at the North Estonia Medical Center.
Hospital room at the North Estonia Medical Center. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
Hospitals in Estonia were treating 226 patients with the coronavirus on Sunday morning.

Of the 226 people hospitalized, 128 required treatment for severe Covid. Of those, 124 or 78.4 percent were unvaccinated and 34 or 21.6 percent had completed their vaccination cycle, the Health Board reported.

Hospitals opened 24 new treatment cases, there were no deaths registered.

A total of 3,405 tests were analyzed in the last 24 hours, with 429 coming back positive. Of those diagnosed, 171 were unvaccinated and 258 fully vaccinated.

The daily number of vaccine doses administered was 232 of which 23 were initial shots. The number of people who have been administered additional or booster doses was 291,088 on Sunday morning. Total vaccination coverage is 61.4 percent.

