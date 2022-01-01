Relaxing restrictions on NYE did not create more work for police

The government's decision to relax coronavirus restrictions on New Year's Eve did not create additional work for the police, the chief operating officer of the Northern Prefecture said.

Speaking to ERR on Saturday, Valter Pärn said the evening was not significantly different from previous New Year's Eves.

"We were a little scared of what was going to happen," Pärn said. "But people seemed to be able to party as usual." He said there was no sudden rise of crimes related to people being able to celebrate together again.

At the moment, it is not known if there have been any major accidents related to fireworks.

"As usual, the police were busy on New Year's Eve. We had quite a few challenges, challenges related to violence as well as road accidents. Yesterday's weather conditions were also quite poor," he said.

Pärn said there was one serious traffic accident record last night in which a two-year-old child died in Türi municipality.

There have been two other deaths this week caused by traffic accidents.

Earlier this month the government agreed to suspend the 11 p.m. closing restriction for entertainment establishments between December 31 and the morning of January 2 to allow people to celebrate the turn of the year.

From the evening of January 2, the restriction on movement in public indoor spaces between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. must be complied with again.

