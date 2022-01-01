Health Board: 223 hospitalized patients, 717 new cases, 6 deaths

On Saturday morning, 223 patients were being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals, the Health Board said. There were 717 new cases and six deaths recorded during the last day.

Of the patients being treated in hospital, 152 have a serious case of the virus and 122 people - 80.3 percent - are not vaccinated. Sixteen people are being treated in intensive care. There are 10 fewer people in hospital on Saturday morning than on Friday morning.

In total, 5,672 tests were analyzed and 717 were positive, a share of 12.6 percent. Of these, 313 people were not vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is now 785.04 per 100,000 people compared to 774.6 yesterday.

On Friday, 95 first dose vaccines were administered and 674 doses in total. So far, 290,894 people have received a booster dose. Estonia's vaccination rate is 61.4 percent.

Six deaths were reported, four women and two men, aged between 61 and 89. So far, 1,939 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

Editor's note: This article was updated to change the number of deaths recorded.

