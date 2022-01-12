Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 2,202 new cases, 4 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 240 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 2,202 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were four deaths.

There are 183 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 143 (78.1 percent) are unvaccinated and 40 (21.9 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 240 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 57 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 19 patients in intensive care, 14 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 8,985 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 24.5 percent. The record number for daily cases diagnosed is at 2,306 from November 3.

The 7-day infection rate per 100,000 people is 114.8 among vaccinated people and 132.5 among unvaccinated people.

In total, 847,482 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 821,608 of them having already received their second dose.

5,726 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning. There have been 324,723 booster doses administered in Estonia. 61.7 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,430.05, data from the Health Board shows.

There were four deaths, involving a 60-year old woman, a 74-year old man, a 78-year old woman and an 83-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,963 people in Estonia.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

