New members of government's Covid advisory council announced

News
Toivo Maimets.
Toivo Maimets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The head of the government's scientific council, cell biology professor at the University of Tartu Toivo Maimets, introduced the new members of the government's coronavirus advisory board - dubbed the Scientific Council - on Thursday. The new council will start its work from next week.

The members of the council are: Head of the Infection Control Department of the North Estonian Regional Hospital (PERH) and Senior Physician Mait Altmes, professor of psychophysiology Jaanus Harro, professor of family medicine and the head of Institute of Family Medicine and Public Health Ruth Kalda, professor of molecular immunology at the University of Tartu and Head of the Department of Biomedicine, Institute of Biomedical and Transplant Medicine Pärt Peterson, Tartu co-professor of virology Margus Varjak and professor of communication research at the University of Tartu Triin Vihalemm.

"We have lived with the coronavirus and gotten to know the virus for two years, but the virus is very dynamic. For that reason, it's very important for the government that we could base our decisions on scientific information. The role of the council is to offer the government the input," a statement read.

Toivo Maimets said that when preparing the new council, he paid attention to the fields of immunology, virology and social sciences being represented, as well as representatives of medical science and public health in general.

"We are starting to work at a time when the coronavirus omicron strain has conquered the world and the latest scientific data is constantly changing. We will give the first overview to the government next week," Maimets said.

The Scientific Council prepares up-to-date reviews and analyzes for the government, which reflect Estonian and international scientific developments related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and also advises the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Health Board (Terviseamet) or other agencies involved in resolving the crisis, as appropriate. The Scientific Council also develops answers to questions raised by the government or members of the government.

The replacement of previous Scientific Council head, Professor Irja Lutsar, named citizen of the year 2021, was announced just before Christmas, in what appeared a sudden development, though had reportedly been under discussion at governmental level for some time.

The council was originally set up by the Center/EKRE/Isamaa coalition when the coronavirus first arrived in spring 2020, but had faced criticism over engaging in politics and making its recommendations publicly known ahead of these being discussed at cabinet level.

This had the effect of restrictions being made known before they had been signed off on by the government, which caused confusion, particularly when the final version of the restrictions differed from those first suggested.

The council also was sometimes at loggerheads with the state Health Board (Terviseamet), particularly earlier on in the pandemic.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:49

More than 71,000 people visited Tartu's Vanemuine Theater in 2021

16:22

Noted actress Maria Klenskaja dies

15:51

Yolo Group founder opening high-end casino in Tallinn Old Town

15:35

Prime minister blasts MP's call to initiate NATO Article 4 consultations

15:12

Kanepi out in round two in Melbourne

14:44

Kallas: Energy market should operate without us needing to help people

14:35

Foreign minister: Kazakhstan events violation of fundamental freedoms

14:01

New members of government's Covid advisory council announced

13:33

Ilves: As president, you need something to bite on to keep quiet

12:59

Former interior minister detained over bribery allegations

12:42

Government shortens self-isolation period for unvaccinated people to 7 days

12:26

Ministries disagree on lowering energy VAT

11:54

Three EDF trucks plough off road near Tapa

11:26

Newspaper names Narva mayor Person of the Year

11:01

Kindergartens must guarantee spots for 1.5-year old children from autumn

11:00

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,643 new cases, 3 deaths

10:12

Tallinn-Tartu railroad straightening works could be delayed

09:44

Väo traffic junction construction work ends

09:28

Party finance watchdog files Tallinn deputy mayor illicit donation report

08:47

Industrial production grew by 6.3 percent in November

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

05.01

Health Board: Rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated infected has equalized

05.01

Gallery: Old Town church to host new observation platform

05.01

Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 1,491 new cases, 2 death

05.01

Covid self-isolation requirement likely to be cut to five days Updated

11:00

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,643 new cases, 3 deaths

05.01

Real estate prices not expected to drop in midst of wage increases

05.01

Vaccination coverage may never reach 70 percent

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: