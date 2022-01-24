Survey: Majority support restoring negative coronavirus test certificates

A new survey suggests the majority of people support reintroducing negative test certificates so unvaccinated people can attend events.

Pollster Norstat asked respondents if they thought unvaccinated people should be allowed to visit events and entertainment facilities with a negative coronavirus test.

Seventy-one percent said "yes" or "rather yes" while 26 percent answered negatively and 3 percent did not give an answer.

Last week, the Center Party suggested the measure could be reintroduced. It was scrapped last year in an effort to raise Estonia's vaccination rate.

Norstat carried out the survey on January 18-19 and 1,000 people participated online. The margin of error was 3.1 percent.

The company also asked respondents if coronavirus restrictions should be relaxed or strengthened.

Thirty-seven percent thought they should be relaxed, 39 percent said they should not be, 20 percent thought more restrictions should be introduced and 5 percent did not answer

