Patient Portal to get updated design and content next year

News
The front page of the Patient Portal.
The front page of the Patient Portal. Source: Screenshot
News

The Patient Portal, which was created more than a decade ago, is set to receive a major update in design and content. While people have only been able to look at their medical data so far, they will be allowed to present information about their health readings such as blood pressure or blood sugar ahead of a doctor's visit.

Until the coronavirus crisis, most people likely only used the Patient Portal to fill out a health declaration to extend their driver's license, but the pandemic took the number of users to new heights.

"The coronavirus has actually pointed out that people use the Patient Portal much more, they give much more feedback, await new functions and do not just want to use it to view documents," Patient Portal development manager Pille Kink told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday.

"The portal of the future will be something much more than just a place to view data, it will become an information sharing channel for everyone's health, healthy lifestyles and treatment guidelines," she added.

Going forward, there will be an option to forward health statements so that doctor's can prepare for patient visits. Doctor visits tend to last some 20 minutes and family physician Reet Laidoja said a recent study in Estonia showed that a doctor takes an average of 11 minutes to gather information and do so-called detective work.

"If there is a chronically ill patient - blood pressure problems, sugar problems- it would be great if they would do a little homework and measure their blood pressure, their blood sugar," Laidoja said.

The physician said people come to the doctor with several worries and leave with a so much information they cannot remember all of it. An improved Patient Portal would give doctors the option of writing up treatment guidelines so that patients could access them easily.

"The goal would be for us to be able to forward the data, but also that the data would have substance. I believe no family physicians are interested in me sending them how many steps I have taken every day, but they would like to see what has changed in a month," Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) associate professor Peeter Ross said.

Ross said an agreement system also needs to be created to upgrade the Patient Portal, giving people more decision-making power over using their data. "If the person's desired medication is not currently in the Health Insurance Fund's list, but the pharmaceutical company is interested in handing out the medication in the framework of a study, we would also be able to find out," Ross added.

The portal will be updated by August 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

List of permanently inhabited islands decreases by 1

13:16

Head of Enefit Power: Europe's CO2 trading system needs review

12:44

Patient Portal to get updated design and content next year

12:18

Swedbank revises 2022 economic growth forecast downwards

11:46

Irja Lutsar: People should be allowed to events if they test negative

11:19

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

10:51

Industrial producer index rose by nearly 25 percent on year to December

10:48

Health Board: 322 hospitalized patients, 3,845 new cases, 4 deaths

10:21

Kaia Kanepi through to Australian Open round three

10:14

State procuring over 500 Israeli-made Spike anti-tank missiles Updated

10:08

Weather service issues strong winds, blizzard warning

09:45

MP calls for Estonia to raise defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP

09:12

Party leaders debate energy price compensation on 'Esimene stuudio'

08:21

Baltics given approval to send US-made weapons to Ukraine

08:15

Kontaveit out of Australian Open after loss to 19-year old Clara Tauson

19.01

Minister: Estonia can't tolerate EU global minimum tax rate in current form

19.01

Literature Year kicks off on Hiiumaa

19.01

Estonian cyber tech hosts platform for annual multi-national exercise

19.01

Eesti Laul semi-final songs' order of appearance revealed

19.01

Students' knowledge in natural sciences worsens

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

18.01

Yle: Russian civilian plane flies mystery route over Finland

19.01

Prime minister: Government to allocate €380 million to national defense

19.01

75 booster dose recipients have been hospitalized

19.01

Estonia could get a nuclear power plant says prime minister

19.01

Minister: Estonia can't tolerate EU global minimum tax rate in current form

19.01

Weekly: 'Happiest man in Estonia' has no electricity bill to speak of

08:21

Baltics given approval to send US-made weapons to Ukraine

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: