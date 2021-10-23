Coronavirus certificates must be renewed before traveling abroad

Coronavirus passes issued before June 10 will need to be recreated to travel abroad in the coming months, the Center for Health and Welfare Information Systems (TEHIK) said on Friday.

Certificates made in Estonia before October 20 are valid for travel for 180 days from the date of creation. The first passes will start to expire in December.

Tõnis Jaagus, head of the Health Department of TEHIK, said: "Immunization certificates created after October 21 are currently valid for two years [730 days], but as countries are constantly changing their time limits, we recommend creating a new certificate on the patient portal before a trip."

New certificates also need to be created after booster shots.

From Monday (October 25), a negative test certificate is only valid when traveling abroad.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!