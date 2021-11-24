Coronavirus vaccination passes valid for 12 months in Estonia

Coronavirus passes created by the state are valid for 12 months when used inside Estonia, the Ministry of Social Affairs has said. However, travelers must create a new coronavirus pass after six months if they plan to leave the country.

In December, the validity of the EU Covid vaccination certificates created in Estonia before October 21, 2021 will expire. This includes more than 550,000 Covid certificates.

In order to travel abroad, a new certificate must be created and downloaded from the Patient Portal.

However, the time limit for domestic use is longer. Certificates created in Estonia can be used inside the country for 12 months.

Kalle Killar, undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs for e-services and innovation, said it is not technically difficult to create a new certificate but people have different IT skills.

"In the midst of the third wave of Covid and the rather strict restrictions, it was not reasonable to demand it from the entire population, including the elderly, so we decided to make an exception and accept all vaccination evidence until it expires, ie one year after the vaccination course," he said.

Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) said a new reminder system is being created to prompt people to create new passes when they are about to expire.

TEHIK is also reminding travelers to follow the rules.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!