Estonian Health Insurance Fund will send covid booster dose reminders

Vaccination. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian Health Insurance Fund will send out coronavirus booster dose reminders from next week. However, anyone can book their next dose if it has been six months or more since the first cycle finished.

An appointment can be made up to a month in advance in the Patient Portal.

Booster doses are administered by family doctors and Pfizer and Moderna are being used.

The European Medicines Agency has said a booster dose can be given at least six months after the first vaccination cycle ended. This is calculated from the last injection.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has said people do not need to wait for their remind and can be proactive and book their own appointments.

