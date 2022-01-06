Authority: Scrapping unused Covid shots better than turning children away

While the vaccination of children against Covid can see some wastage, given they require smaller doses than adults, the guiding principle is that this is preferable to turning children away unvaccinated.

Some of an opened Covid vial can go to waste if an insufficient number of children are assembled for inoculation. While this problem exists with the adult version of vaccines as well, the problem is more likely to present when immunizing five-to-11-year-olds, who require doses one-third the volume of adult doses.

The Pfizer/BioNTech product is used in children's vaccines.

Doctors have been asking the Health Board (Terviseamet) whether this means children should be turned away when brought for vaccination, while the Health Insurance Fund (Terviseamet) says that, while there is no direct regulation governing the practice, unused doses should be disposed of, and would not cost doctors any money.

The disposals should be reported to the Health Insurance Fund.

Each vial contains 10 doses, which should be used soon after being opened.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!