Children will not receive booster doses anytime soon

There has not been a decision regarding booster doses for children, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said, adding that vaccine producers have also not presented corresponding applications.

Social Democratic Party MPs Riina Sikkut and Indrek Saar wrote to the minister and said that six months have passed for some children who got vaccinated before the school year, which could indicate need to administer booster doses.

"Is there a recommendation for them to do so before the new semester begins?" the Social Democrats asked.

Kiik responded by saying that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has deemed booster doses to be safe and effective for the 18+ population. "There has not been a decision made regarding booster doses for children and producers have also not presented the corresponding applications," the health minister said.

Sikkut and Saar also asked what the booster dose recommendation is for vaccinated people and people who have recovered from the coronavirus. Kiik responded and said the state immunoprophylaxis committee recommends people get booster doses six months after the completion of their initial vaccination process or recovery from COVID-19.

The health minister also noted that Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines give the best protection, but vaccinators can also use Janssen vaccines in exceptional cases.

