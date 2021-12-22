Child vaccinations off to a slow start in Narva

Parents in Narva are not rushing to get their children vaccinated against the coronavirus. Only a few children have been registered for vaccinations, as of Tuesday, but Narva Hospital hopes that the situation improves during the school break.

Narva Hospital was supposed to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 on Tuesday, but there were only two children in the digital queue, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Since there are 10 child doses in one vaccine vial, there need to be at least 10 children registered for inoculation, otherwise the doses would be wasted. Currently, the parents of Narva prefer to ask questions for more information.

Narva Hospital chief nurse Natalja Metelitsa said there are quite many phone calls. "They called us today (Tuesday - ed) and asked if they can come without registration, people ask us for indications and contraindications. When we ask if we can register them and when they want to come, they say they will think about it," the nurse said.

She added that there should be more information being spread in schools. "We have a whole group of medics, who go to companies to talk about vaccinations. I think parents should make a decision on vaccinations during the school break (December 23 - January 9) and not vaccinate children after the break," Metelitsa said.

