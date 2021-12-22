Health Board: 220 hospitalized patients, 725 new cases, 2 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, 220 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 725 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were two deaths.

There are 168 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 135 (80.4 percent) are unvaccinated and 33 (19.6 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 220 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 52 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 16 patients in intensive care, 13 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 7,219 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 10 percent. Of the 725 new cases, 398 (54.9 percent) were unvaccinated and 327 (45.1 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 8,378,277 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 811,519 of them having already received their second dose.

8,277 vaccine doses were administered since Tuesday morning. There have been 261,512 booster doses administered in Estonia. 61 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 586.17, data from the Health Board shows.

There were two deaths, involving an 81-year old man and an 82-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,895 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

