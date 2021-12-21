Tallinn COVID-19 prevention points reduce hours over holiday season

Coronavirus
Vaccination in progress.
Vaccination in progress. Source: DoroT Schenk / Pixabay
Coronavirus

Vaccination points in Tallinn will have reduced opening hours over the upcoming Christmas break.

The following COVID-19 prevention points will be closed between December 24-26:

  • Haabersti Rimi (Haabersti 1)
  • Linnamäe Maxima car park (Linnamäe tee 57)
  • Kristiine keskus (Endla 45)
  • Ülemiste keskus (Suur-Sõjamäe 4)
  • Lindakivi Cultural Center (Jaan Koorti 22)
  • Põhja-Tallinn Community Center (Kari 13)
  • Baltic Jaam.

The Freedom Square point will remain open on December 26.

During the rest of the year until New Year's Eve, they will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

On New Year's Eve, all points will be open until 7 p.m., and on January 1 they will all be closed. All sites will reopen on January 2.

The counseling and vaccination service is free of charge and without advance booking at all Tallinn COVID-19 prevention centers.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

