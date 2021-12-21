Tallinn COVID-19 prevention points reduce hours over holiday season
Vaccination points in Tallinn will have reduced opening hours over the upcoming Christmas break.
The following COVID-19 prevention points will be closed between December 24-26:
- Haabersti Rimi (Haabersti 1)
- Linnamäe Maxima car park (Linnamäe tee 57)
- Kristiine keskus (Endla 45)
- Ülemiste keskus (Suur-Sõjamäe 4)
- Lindakivi Cultural Center (Jaan Koorti 22)
- Põhja-Tallinn Community Center (Kari 13)
- Baltic Jaam.
The Freedom Square point will remain open on December 26.
During the rest of the year until New Year's Eve, they will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
On New Year's Eve, all points will be open until 7 p.m., and on January 1 they will all be closed. All sites will reopen on January 2.
The counseling and vaccination service is free of charge and without advance booking at all Tallinn COVID-19 prevention centers.
Editor: Helen Wright