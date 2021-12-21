Tallinn COVID-19 prevention points reduce hours over holiday season

Vaccination points in Tallinn will have reduced opening hours over the upcoming Christmas break.

The following COVID-19 prevention points will be closed between December 24-26:

Haabersti Rimi (Haabersti 1)

Linnamäe Maxima car park (Linnamäe tee 57)

Kristiine keskus (Endla 45)

Ülemiste keskus (Suur-Sõjamäe 4)

Lindakivi Cultural Center (Jaan Koorti 22)

Põhja-Tallinn Community Center (Kari 13)

Baltic Jaam.

The Freedom Square point will remain open on December 26.

During the rest of the year until New Year's Eve, they will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

On New Year's Eve, all points will be open until 7 p.m., and on January 1 they will all be closed. All sites will reopen on January 2.

The counseling and vaccination service is free of charge and without advance booking at all Tallinn COVID-19 prevention centers.

--

