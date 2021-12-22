Tallinn public transport to operate on Sunday schedule over holidays

Tram in Tallinn.
Tram in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
During the Christmas period (24-26 December), public transport in Tallinn will operate on Sunday timetables. The last buses and trams will leave the city center at 3 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

On 24-26 December, only shuttle buses will run on bus routes 23, 34A and 57 to Rahumäe Cemetery, Metsakalmistu and Liiva Cemetery to ensure better travelling conditions for visiting the cemeteries.

Public transport will operate on weekday timetables on December 31 2021 and on Sunday timetables on January 1 2022.

On New Year's Eve, additional departures will be added to the city's main routes, so that the last buses will leave at 3 a.m. The additional departures will involve articulated buses and trolleys and longer trams.

Additional departures are scheduled on tram lines 1 and 4, trolleybus lines 1 and 3, and bus lines 1A, 18, 34A, 40, 42, 60, 63, 67 and 68. The last departures from the city centre will be at 2.45 a.m. for trolleybus 1 and 2.15 a.m. for bus 34A, 2.45 a.m. for buses 63 68, and 3.00 a.m. for all other lines. 

On New Year's Eve, buses 1A and 34A will depart from the Hobujaama stop in the city center, buses 18 and 40 from the Hobujaama stop next to the former Post House, and buses 42, 60, 63, 67 and 68 from their usual stops.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

