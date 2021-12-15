Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks show to be held at Inglirand Beach

New Year's fireworks at Inglirand on Reidi tee in Tallinn.
New Year's fireworks at Inglirand on Reidi tee in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
A €15,000 seven-minute fireworks display will take place at Tallinn's Inglirand Beach on December 31, the City Center government has said.

It will be possible to see the display across the city, from the center of Tallinn to Pirita, so there is no reason to cluster in a small area, the council said in a statement.

The fireworks took place in the same area, near the Rusalka monument, last year. They will be organized by Pyrocom OÜ.

Editor: Helen Wright

covid-19 restrictions

