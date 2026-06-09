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4,500 square meter spa to open in Tallinn's Ülemiste City in 2028

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Ülemiste City.
Ülemiste City. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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A €10 million spa complex with family and adults-only areas will open in Tallinn's Ülemiste City in 2028, with construction due to start next year.

The project is being developed by SPA Tours and Mainor Ülemiste. The 4,500-square-meter facility will include family-oriented water and relaxation areas, multiple saunas and a separate adults-only (18+) section. The investment is estimated at around €10 million.

According to the developers, the complex will be the first spa facility in southeastern Tallinn and will serve residents and workers in the growing Ülemiste area. It will be located within the district's residential development zone.

SPA Tours board member Kalle Kuusik said the company is also developing a spa and sauna center on Mahtra tänav in Lasnamäe.

Mainor Ülemiste CEO Sten Pärnits said the spa project forms part of a broader effort to transform Ülemiste City from a business park into a mixed-use district. The company says approximately €500 million is expected to be invested in the wider Ülemiste area in the coming years, including developments related to the Rail Baltica terminal, airport and shopping center expansions, as well as new office and residential buildings.

SPA Tours currently operates four spa complexes across Estonia, while Mainor Ülemiste manages the development of Ülemiste City, home to nearly 400 companies.

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