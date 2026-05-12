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New spa and sauna center under development in Tallinn's Lasnamäe

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A rendering of the new spa and sauna center in Lasnamäe.
A rendering of the new spa and sauna center in Lasnamäe. Source: Atelier Lorentzen Langkilde ApS/Spa Tours
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The first spa and sauna center in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district is under development and should be completed in 2028.

Spa Tours, which owns several spa centers, is building the €10 million leisure facility in Tallinn's largest district, which is home to approximately 120,000 residents.

The center will be constructed at Mahtra tee 2a, between Lasnamäe Centrum and Mustakivi Center, near the intersection of Mustakivi tee and Laagna tee.

If all permits are secured and construction stays on schedule, the facility will be completed in the second half of 2028, the company said.

The spa is planned as a two-story building with parking spaces for 52 cars.

Spa Tours operates spa centers in Viimsi, Saaremaa, Ida-Viru County and Tallinn's Õismäe district.

Lasnamäe District Elder Miroslav Berezovski said the opening of the spa center is part of a broader development leap in Lasnamäe, the next step of which is expected to be the launch of development for an Olympic-size swimming pool.

The spa and sauna center will be constructed at Mahtra tee 2a, between Lasnamäe Centrum and Mustakivi Center, near the intersection of Mustakivi tee and Laagna tee. Source: Arhitektide liit/maa-amet

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